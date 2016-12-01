UT Extension posts disaster recovery resources

Online Resource Links to Advice on Addressing Family Health and Financial Needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has been hit hard with November wildfires and tornadoes causing several deaths and extensive property loss. Individuals have lost much or everything they have, including their homes. While University of Tennessee Extension cannot restore their losses, in many cases Extension agents and specialists may be able to help with information and resources that can help individuals and families through the recovery process.

Members of the faculty with the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences have compiled a website that centralizes many resources that may be of help to those struggling with where to find information. The website is called University of Tennessee Extension Disaster Recovery Resources and members of the public can access it from a link online here: https://ag.tennessee.edu/fcs/

Materials include information on helping children and adults deal with disasters; smoke removal and fire cleanup; food safety – what to keep and what to pitch; and how to replace important documents like birth and marriage certificates or naturalization papers; and finally tips for filing insurance claims. Items will be added and updated as more resources become available.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have been effected in each of these situations,” says Laura Stephenson, assistant dean of UT Extension with responsibilities for family and consumer sciences. “We hope that these resources support local organizations and individual efforts to meet the needs of families struggling in a time of grief and crisis.”

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu