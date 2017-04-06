Upcoming blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:
- Thursday, April 6th, 10:00a-3:30p, Fall Branch Elementary School, Fall Branch, TN
- Friday, April 7th, 9:00a-2:00p, Carroll County High School, Hillsville, VA
- Friday, April 7th, 9:30a-3:30p, City of Johnson City (Municipal Building parking lot), Johnson City, TN
- Monday, April 10th, 8:00a-11:00a, People, Incorporated, Abingdon, VA
- Monday, April 10th, 11:00a-4:00p, Ingles Supermarket, Johnson City (Boones Creek), TN
- Monday, April 10th, 12:45p-3:00p, Pioneer Chevrolet, Abingdon, VA
- Tuesday, April 11th, 9:00a-2:00p, Chilhowie Elementary School, Chilhowie, VA
- Tuesday, April 11th, 9:30a-4:00p, Roan Creek Elementary School, Mountain City, TN
- Wednesday, April 12th, 10:30a-3:30p, Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA
- Wednesday, April 12th, 11:00a-2:15p, Walmart Supercenter-Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN
- Wednesday, April 12th, 4:00p-8:00p, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Johnson City, TN
- Thursday, April 13th, 8:30a-10:45a, Danny Herman Trucking, Mountain City, TN
- Thursday, April 13th, 12:30p-4:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City, TN
- Friday, April 14th, 9:30a-3:00p, Johnson City Toyota, Johnson City, TN
- Friday, April 14th, 10:00a-4:00p, Virginia Tech (Southwest VA Higher Education Center), Abingdon, VA
Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:
- 16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA
- 100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA
- 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN
- 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN
Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.
To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:
In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org
In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org