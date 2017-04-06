Upcoming blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, April 6 th , 10:00a-3:30p, Fall Branch Elementary School, Fall Branch, TN

, 10:00a-3:30p, Fall Branch Elementary School, Fall Branch, TN Friday, April 7 th , 9:00a-2:00p, Carroll County High School, Hillsville, VA

, 9:00a-2:00p, Carroll County High School, Hillsville, VA Friday, April 7 th , 9:30a-3:30p, City of Johnson City (Municipal Building parking lot), Johnson City, TN

, 9:30a-3:30p, City of Johnson City (Municipal Building parking lot), Johnson City, TN Monday, April 10 th , 8:00a-11:00a, People, Incorporated, Abingdon, VA

, 8:00a-11:00a, People, Incorporated, Abingdon, VA Monday, April 10 th , 11:00a-4:00p, Ingles Supermarket, Johnson City (Boones Creek), TN

, 11:00a-4:00p, Ingles Supermarket, Johnson City (Boones Creek), TN Monday, April 10 th , 12:45p-3:00p, Pioneer Chevrolet, Abingdon, VA

, 12:45p-3:00p, Pioneer Chevrolet, Abingdon, VA Tuesday, April 11 th , 9:00a-2:00p, Chilhowie Elementary School, Chilhowie, VA

, 9:00a-2:00p, Chilhowie Elementary School, Chilhowie, VA Tuesday, April 11 th , 9:30a-4:00p, Roan Creek Elementary School, Mountain City, TN

, 9:30a-4:00p, Roan Creek Elementary School, Mountain City, TN Wednesday, April 12 th , 10:30a-3:30p, Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA

, 10:30a-3:30p, Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA Wednesday, April 12 th , 11:00a-2:15p, Walmart Supercenter-Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN

, 11:00a-2:15p, Walmart Supercenter-Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN Wednesday, April 12 th , 4:00p-8:00p, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Johnson City, TN

, 4:00p-8:00p, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Johnson City, TN Thursday, April 13 th , 8:30a-10:45a, Danny Herman Trucking, Mountain City, TN

, 8:30a-10:45a, Danny Herman Trucking, Mountain City, TN Thursday, April 13 th , 12:30p-4:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City, TN

, 12:30p-4:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City, TN Friday, April 14 th , 9:30a-3:00p, Johnson City Toyota, Johnson City, TN

, 9:30a-3:00p, Johnson City Toyota, Johnson City, TN Friday, April 14th, 10:00a-4:00p, Virginia Tech (Southwest VA Higher Education Center), Abingdon, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org