Upcoming blood drives in general area

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Friday, March 31 st , 9:00a-3:00p, Roan Creek Elementary School, Mountain City, TN

, 9:00a-3:00p, Roan Creek Elementary School, Mountain City, TN Tuesday, April 4 th , 10:00a-4:00p, Food City, Chilhowie, VA

, 10:00a-4:00p, Food City, Chilhowie, VA Tuesday, April 4 th , 10:00a-4:00p, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN

, 10:00a-4:00p, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN Wednesday, April 5 th , 9:00a-2:30p, Chilhowie High School, Chilhowie, VA

, 9:00a-2:30p, Chilhowie High School, Chilhowie, VA Wednesday, April 5 th , 11:30a-5:00p, Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Mountain City, TN

, 11:30a-5:00p, Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Mountain City, TN Thursday, April 6 th , 10:00a-3:30p, Fall Branch Elementary School, Fall Branch, TN

, 10:00a-3:30p, Fall Branch Elementary School, Fall Branch, TN Friday, April 7 th , 9:00a-2:00p, Carroll County High School, Hillsville, VA

, 9:00a-2:00p, Carroll County High School, Hillsville, VA Friday, April 7th, 9:30a-3:30p, City of Johnson City (Municipal Building parking lot), Johnson City, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org