Upcoming blood drives in area

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations
- Friday, May 5th, 9:00a-2:00p, Hampton Elementary Community Blood Drive, Hampton, TN
- Monday, May 8th, 10:30a-3:30p, Food City, Lebanon, VA
- Tuesday, May 9th, 9:30a-4:00p, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City, TN
- Tuesday, May 9th, 2:30p-5:30p, Coomes Recreation Center, Abingdon, VA
- Wednesday, May 10th, 11:00a-4:00p, Alo, Telford, TN
- Wednesday, May 10th, 1:00p-4:00p, Food City, Abingdon, VA
- Thursday, May 11th, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN
- Thursday, May 11th, 11:30a-4:30p, Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA
- Friday, May 12th, 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN
- Friday, May 12th, 9:30a-3:30p, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN
Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:
- 16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA
- 100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA
- 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN
- 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN
Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.
To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:
In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org
In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org