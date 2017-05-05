Upcoming blood drives in area

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations

Friday, May 5 th , 9:00a-2:00p, Hampton Elementary Community Blood Drive, Hampton, TN

Monday, May 8 th , 10:30a-3:30p, Food City, Lebanon, VA

Tuesday, May 9 th , 9:30a-4:00p, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, May 9 th , 2:30p-5:30p, Coomes Recreation Center, Abingdon, VA

Wednesday, May 10 th , 11:00a-4:00p, Alo, Telford, TN

Wednesday, May 10 th , 1:00p-4:00p, Food City, Abingdon, VA

Thursday, May 11 th , 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN

Thursday, May 11 th , 11:30a-4:30p, Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA

Friday, May 12 th , 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN

Friday, May 12th, 9:30a-3:30p, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org