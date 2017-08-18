Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Friday, August 18 th , 10:00a-4:00p, Walmart-West Market Street, Johnson City, TN

, 10:00a-4:00p, Walmart-West Market Street, Johnson City, TN Friday, August 18 th , 11:00a-3:00p, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Meadowview, VA

, 11:00a-3:00p, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Meadowview, VA Monday, August 21 st , 7:30a-10:30a, General Shale Corporate Office, Johnson City, TN

, 7:30a-10:30a, General Shale Corporate Office, Johnson City, TN Monday, August 21 st , 12:00p-5:00p, Russell County Medical Center, Lebanon, VA

, 12:00p-5:00p, Russell County Medical Center, Lebanon, VA Monday, August 21 st , 12:15p-3:15p, General Shale Block Plant, Piney Flats, TN

, 12:15p-3:15p, General Shale Block Plant, Piney Flats, TN Tuesday, August 22 nd , 8:30a-11:30a, Saratoga Technologies, Johnson City, TN

, 8:30a-11:30a, Saratoga Technologies, Johnson City, TN Wednesday, August 23 rd , 3:00p-7:30p, Chilhowie Christian Church, Chilhowie, VA

, 3:00p-7:30p, Chilhowie Christian Church, Chilhowie, VA Thursday, August 24 th , 11:00a-6:00p, ACT-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN

, 11:00a-6:00p, ACT-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN Friday, August 25th, 9:30a-2:30p, Oak Point Elementary School, Marion, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org