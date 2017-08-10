Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations

Thursday, August 10 th , 11:00a-4:00p, Freedom Ford, Pounding Mill, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org