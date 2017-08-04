Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Friday, August 4 th , 8:00a-2:00p, Blue Ridge Job Corp, Marion, VA

Friday, August 4 th , 10:00a-3:00p, Wallace Imports of Johnson City, Johnson City, TN

Monday, August 7 th , 1:00p-3:45p, Quillen Rehab Hospital, Johnson City, TN

Monday, August 7 th , 5:30p-8:30p, UPS Center, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, August 8 th , 12:30p-6:00p, Kirk Heldreth Memorial Blood Drive at the fire department, Rural Retreat, VA

Wednesday, August 9 th , 11:00a-5:00p, Ingle's Supermarket, Jonesborough, TN

Thursday, August 10 th , 7:00a-11:00a, Crown Labs, Johnson City, TN

Friday, August 11 th , 10:00a-2:00p, Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, VA

, 10:00a-2:00p, Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, VA Friday, August 11th, 10:00a-4:00p, Walmart, Elizabethton, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org