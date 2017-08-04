Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:
- Friday, August 4th, 8:00a-2:00p, Blue Ridge Job Corp, Marion, VA
- Friday, August 4th, 10:00a-3:00p, Wallace Imports of Johnson City, Johnson City, TN
- Monday, August 7th, 1:00p-3:45p, Quillen Rehab Hospital, Johnson City, TN
- Monday, August 7th, 5:30p-8:30p, UPS Center, Johnson City, TN
- Tuesday, August 8th, 12:30p-6:00p, Kirk Heldreth Memorial Blood Drive at the fire department, Rural Retreat, VA
- Wednesday, August 9th, 11:00a-5:00p, Ingle’s Supermarket, Jonesborough, TN
- Thursday, August 10th, 7:00a-11:00a, Crown Labs, Johnson City, TN
- Friday, August 11th, 10:00a-2:00p, Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, VA
- Friday, August 11th, 10:00a-4:00p, Walmart, Elizabethton, TN
Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:
- 16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA
- 100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA
- 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN
- 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN
Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.
To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:
In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org
In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org