Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, July 20 th , 2:45p-4:45p, East Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center, Johnson City, TN

, 2:45p-4:45p, East Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center, Johnson City, TN Friday, July 21 st , 9:00a-2:00p, Ferguson, Johnson City, TN

, 9:00a-2:00p, Ferguson, Johnson City, TN Monday, July 24 th , 11:00a-4:00p, Walmart, Unicoi, TN

, 11:00a-4:00p, Walmart, Unicoi, TN Tuesday, July 25 th , 9:00a-12:30p, Washington County Health Department, Johnson City, TN

, 9:00a-12:30p, Washington County Health Department, Johnson City, TN Tuesday, July 25 th , 10:00a-3:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital/Hunter Lundy Memorial Blood Drive, Mountain City, TN

, 10:00a-3:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital/Hunter Lundy Memorial Blood Drive, Mountain City, TN Wednesday, July 26 th , 9:00a-4:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital/Hunter Lundy Memorial Blood Drive, Mountain City, TN

, 9:00a-4:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital/Hunter Lundy Memorial Blood Drive, Mountain City, TN Thursday, July 27 th , 9:00a-2:00p, MSHA CBO Office, Johnson City, TN

, 9:00a-2:00p, MSHA CBO Office, Johnson City, TN Friday, July 28th, 9:00a-7:00p, Abingdon “Battle of the Badges”, Abingdon, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org