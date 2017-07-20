Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:
- Thursday, July 20th, 2:45p-4:45p, East Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center, Johnson City, TN
- Friday, July 21st, 9:00a-2:00p, Ferguson, Johnson City, TN
- Monday, July 24th, 11:00a-4:00p, Walmart, Unicoi, TN
- Tuesday, July 25th, 9:00a-12:30p, Washington County Health Department, Johnson City, TN
- Tuesday, July 25th, 10:00a-3:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital/Hunter Lundy Memorial Blood Drive, Mountain City, TN
- Wednesday, July 26th, 9:00a-4:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital/Hunter Lundy Memorial Blood Drive, Mountain City, TN
- Thursday, July 27th, 9:00a-2:00p, MSHA CBO Office, Johnson City, TN
- Friday, July 28th, 9:00a-7:00p, Abingdon “Battle of the Badges”, Abingdon, VA
Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:
- 16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA
- 100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA
- 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN
- 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN
Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.
To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:
In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org
In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org