Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:
- Thursday, March 16, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 1)
- Thursday, March 16, 1:00p-5:00p, Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA
- Friday, March 17th, 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 2)
- Friday, March 17th, 10:00a-3:00p, Smyth County Administrative Offices, Marion, VA
- Monday, March 20th, 10:00a-4:00p, Mel Leaman Free Clinic, Marion, VA (Day 1)
- Tuesday, March 21st, 11:00a-4:00p, Northeast State Community College, Elizabethton, TN
- Tuesday, March 21st, 10:00a-4:00p, Mel Leaman Free Clinic, Marion, VA (Day 2)
- Wednesday, March 22nd, 7:30a-2:30p, Science Hill High School, Johnson City, TN
- Thursday, March 23rd, 9:00a-12:15p, MSHA Information Systems, Johnson City, TN
- Thursday, March 23rd, 2:00p-4:00p, MSHA Accounting & Payroll, Johnson City, TN
- Friday, March 24th, 10:00a-3:00p, Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, VA
- Friday, March 24th, 11:00a-3:00p, Walmart Supercenter, W. Market Street, Johnson City, TN
Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:
- 16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA
- 100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA
- 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN
- 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN
Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.
To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:
In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org
In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org