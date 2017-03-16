Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, March 16, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 1)

Thursday, March 16, 1:00p-5:00p, Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA

Friday, March 17 th , 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 2)

Friday, March 17 th , 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 2)

Friday, March 17 th , 10:00a-3:00p, Smyth County Administrative Offices, Marion, VA

Monday, March 20 th , 10:00a-4:00p, Mel Leaman Free Clinic, Marion, VA (Day 1)

Tuesday, March 21 st , 11:00a-4:00p, Northeast State Community College, Elizabethton, TN

Tuesday, March 21 st , 10:00a-4:00p, Mel Leaman Free Clinic, Marion, VA (Day 2)

Wednesday, March 22 nd , 7:30a-2:30p, Science Hill High School, Johnson City, TN

Thursday, March 23 rd , 9:00a-12:15p, MSHA Information Systems, Johnson City, TN

Thursday, March 23 rd , 2:00p-4:00p, MSHA Accounting & Payroll, Johnson City, TN

Friday, March 24 th , 10:00a-3:00p, Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, VA

Friday, March 24th, 11:00a-3:00p, Walmart Supercenter, W. Market Street, Johnson City, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org