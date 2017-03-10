Upcoming area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Friday, March 10, 9:30a-2:00p, Ferguson, Johnson City, TN

Friday, March 10, 12:00p-3:45p, Highlands Union Bank, Abingdon, VA

Monday, March 13, 9:00a-11:00am Grace Health Care, Abingdon, VA

Monday, March 13, 1:00p-3:30p, Food City, Abingdon, VA

Tuesday, March 14, 8:30a-3:00p, Galax High School, Galax, VA

Tuesday, March 14, 8:30a-1:30p, Unaka Elementary, Elizabethton, TN

Wednesday, March 15, 9:30a-4:00p, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN

Thursday, March 16, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN

Thursday, March 16, 1:00p-5:00p, Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA

Friday, March 17 th , 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN

Friday, March 17th, 10:00a-3:00p, Smyth County Administrative Offices, Marion, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org