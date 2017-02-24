United Central Organizes Blood Drive to Show Support of Employees and Their Families

BRISTOL, Tennessee – United Central Industrial Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The United Distribution Group, a distributor of consumable supplies, and other value added services, is hosting a blood drive on February 28 from 9 AM – 3 PM in the parking lot of 1241 Volunteer Parkway, Suite 1000 in Bristol, Tennessee.

This blood drive is in support of a longtime employee, David Miller, whose young niece, Ellee Large of Abingdon Virginia, is undergoing treatment for leukemia through St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Blood Assurance will be coordinating the blood drive for United Central.

Henry Looney, President of United Central stated “United Central is a family and when we can help and support each other, we are proud to do so. We are excited to work with Blood Assurance to coordinate donations to support the Niswonger Children’s Hospital and ten other hospitals in our region.”

To donate, donors do not need to know their blood type, but they do need to bring a photo ID. Additionally, while appointments are not necessary, they are encouraged as they take priority over walk-ins. Appointments can be coordinated with Amber Morris of United Central by calling (423) 573-7306 or emailing her at amber.morris@udginc.com.