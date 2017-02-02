Unite on National Wear Red Day® to Raise Awareness About Americans’ Greatest Health Threat

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 3, to raise awareness for the fight against heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 & No. 5 killer of all Americans.

More than 800,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases each year. But 80 percent of cardiovascular disease may be prevented through healthy habits such as eating right, controlling cholesterol, getting physical activity and not smoking.

Events highlighting the Go Red for Women movement’s 14th anniversary will kick off during Heart Month in February.

Wear Red Day Proclamation

Johnson City:

When: Friday, Feb. 3rd at 10am

Friday, Feb. 3rd at 10am Where: Johnson City Medical Center Heart Hospital Lobby (400 State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, TN – use Heart Hospital Entrance)

Johnson City Medical Center Heart Hospital Lobby (400 State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, TN – use Heart Hospital Entrance) What : A Presentation regarding National Wear Red Day and the local volunteer project “Little Hats, Big Hearts”. Volunteers have crocheted red caps for all babies born in the month of February in honor of Heart Month for Mountain States Health Alliance Nurseries. City Mayor, David Tomita, will read the Wear Red Day Proclamation, and Dr. Matthew Loos, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Washington County Hospitals, Mountain States Health Alliance and Dr. Shobha Hiremagalur will speak regarding Heart Health.

Kingsport:

When: Friday, Feb. 3rd at 12:45pm

Friday, Feb. 3rd at 12:45pm Where : Holston Valley Medical Center (130 Ravine Road, Kingsport, TN) in the Heritage Room

: Holston Valley Medical Center (130 Ravine Road, Kingsport, TN) in the Heritage Room What : A Presentation regarding National Wear Red Day and the local volunteer project “Little Hats, Big Hearts”. Volunteers have crocheted red caps for all babies born in the month of February in honor of Heart Month for Wellmont Health System Nurseries. Tim Attebery, President of Holston Valley Medical Center, will read the Wear Red Day Proclamation, as well as Lori Jackson, Executive Director of CV Service, will speak on the importance of Heart Health.

National Wear Red Day