Tomahawk welcomes Rita Hewett back as advertising manager

The Tomahawk is pleased to announce the return of Rita Hewett as advertising manager. Hewett had worked at the paper previously and left in February of 2012 to relocate back to Florida for family reasons. While there, she worked for a small community newspaper. When she and her husband returned once again to Johnson County, Hewett worked in the radio end of advertising at High Country Radio in Boone.

When the advertising manager position recently became available, Hewett returned to The Tomahawk. “I’m very happy to be back at The Tomahawk calling on old clients and friends that I had great relationships with when I was here before,” Hewett said. “I’m looking forward to working with the great staff at The Tomahawk and making the paper bigger and better than ever. With the support of local businesses, we can bring the local news information and advertising that the community needs.” You may contact Rita at 423 727 6121 x 22 or email her at adsales@thetomahawk.com.

“I’m so very pleased to have Rita return to her roots here at The Tomahawk newspaper, said Bill Thomas, publisher. “ Her input and successes precedes her in so many ways. Rita brings with her “tons” of advertising knowledge that will benefit our many clients with effective and successful advertising strategies. Welcome home and I sincerely look forward to many years of solid contributions and achievements.”