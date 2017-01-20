Tennessee’s handgun permits not accepted by eight states

The Tennessee Firearms Association confirms through the Department of Safety that 8 states that did accept Tennessee’s handgun permits for reciprocity no longer do or accept only some of them.

Tennessee changed its law effective January 1, 2017, so that a small number of individuals 18-20 years old can apply for civilian handgun permits. That small group is, for reasons not entirely clear as a matter of constitutional analysis, limited to those individuals who are in or retired from the military.

As a result of this change in the law, Tennessee Firearms Association asked in writing of the Tennessee Department of Safety which states, if any, had changed their reciprocity status with Tennessee regarding handgun permits.

Based on the reply from the Department of Safety, it appears that EIGHT (8) states have limited or eliminated their willingness to accept Tennessee handgun permits for reciprocity purposes.

• Colorado will not honor permits issued to 18-20 year olds or non-resident permits.

• Delaware, as of September 23, 2017, they will no longer recognize non-resident Tennessee permits.

• Florida will not honor permits issued to 18-20 year olds or non-resident Tennessee permit holders

• Nebraska will not honor 18-20 year old permits.

• North Dakota will not honor permits issued to 18-20 year olds

• Washington will no longer honor Tennessee permits.

• West Virginia will not honor permits issued to 18-20 year olds or non-resident permits.

• Wisconsin will not honor 18-20 year old permits.