Tennessee State Parks to offer guided hikes on Friday, Nov 24

Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes at all 56 of its parks on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving. This is the fourth year for this event, and one in a series of five statewide ranger-led hikes throughout the year.

“There’s a national sentiment that getting outdoors to spend time with loved ones around the holidays is a wonderful way to reconnect and recharge,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “Tennessee State Parks aims to offer all Tennesseans the opportunity to get outdoors to engage in healthy, fun activities.”

All hikes will be guided by park rangers and will feature the best that Tennessee lands have to offer, ranging from hikes along historical and interpretive trails to stunning views of waterfalls, peaks and plateaus.

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length, tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier, and geared toward more experienced hikers. For a more in-depth look at hikes in your area, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/after-thanksgiving-hikes.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hike on social media with the hashtag #thankful4hiking.

Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include First Day Hikes in January, Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day in June, and National Public Lands Day in September.