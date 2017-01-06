TDEC encourages Tennesseans to test for radon during Radon Action Month

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is encouraging residents to identify and address radon problems in their homes as part of Radon Action Month by offering free radon test kits and hosting educational outreach events.

“Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, resulting in 15,000 to 22,000 deaths per year,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “Radon has been detected in every county in Tennessee, so homeowners statewide should take the necessary steps to test their indoor air quality.”

Gov. Haslam has proclaimed January 2017 as Radon Action Month statewide to bring further awareness to this issue.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is released during the natural decay of uranium, which is found in most rock and soil. Radon is odorless, invisible and without taste. Radon can damage lung tissue in a way that may cause the beginning of lung cancer.

“Acquiring a simple do-it-yourself test kit to help determine the presence of radon is the first step to mitigation,” Martineau added. “TDEC’s Office of Sustainable Practices offers kits at no cost to residents across Tennessee.”

You can receive your free radon test kit by filling out this online form: https://tdec.tn.gov/Radon_Online/frmRADON_Online.aspx, or by calling the Tennessee Radon Program hotline at 1-800-232-1139.

As part of TDEC’s statewide indoor Radon Program, the Office of Sustainable Practices also provides technical information and specific materials for real estate professionals, home builders, home inspectors, school officials and others.