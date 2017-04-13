TCAT students earn medals in SkillsUSA state competition

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.— Six students at TCAT Elizabethton received gold medals in SkillsUSA state competition held in Chattanooga April 10-12.

Gold medalists were Leon Dover of Unicoi County, welding; Nathaniel Stonecipher, Elijah Malone and John Isaacs, all of Carter County, Millwright-Career Pathways Showcase Manufacturing; Ben Livingston of Washington County, Sheet Metal; and Amanda Allen of Washington County, Nursing-Extemporaneous Speaking.

Receiving silver medals were Kelsi Vermillion, of Washington County, Nursing-Health Occupations Professional Portfolio; and Austin Denham of Sullivan County, Diesel Power Equipment.

Also participating in the competition were Stacy Williamson of Sullivan County, Administrative Office Technology-Customer Service; Caitlin Duke of Johnson County, AOT -Prepared Speech; Zackary Buckles of Carter County, Diesel Power Equipment; Joe Traughber of Washington County, Nursing-Medical Math; and Hannah Carter of Sullivan County, Computer Information Technology Telecommunications Cabling.

Gold medalists will advance to the national SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Ky., June 19-23.

More than 4,600 winners of SkillsUSA state competition events compete in 80 occupational and leadership skills areas in national competition. SkillsUSA programs help establish industry standards for job training in health, trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

For additional information, contact John Lee, SkillsUSA coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton, telephone 423-543-0070, Ext. 1013, or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.