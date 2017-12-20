TCAT graduates 13 from phlebotomy program

The December 13 graduates of the Phlebotomy training program at TCAT Elizabethton, seated, from left, are Gabriela Amaro, Shanda Matheson, Amber Burke, Jaimee Hooper and Breelyn Bennett, all from Carter County; standing, from left, are Casey Lowery and Tyler Shaw from Johnson County; Kendra Reese, Sullivan County; Elizabeth Treadway, Greene County; and Heath Crum, Crystal Broadwater and Pamela Hyder from Washington County. Not pictured is Tammy Kinser of Carter County.

In 49 hours of study to be completed over four weeks, students learn how to draw blood via venipuncture or skin puncture. The course, taught by Loretta Eades, prepares students for the National Phlebotomy Certification Exam and employment as a phlebotomist.

To enroll, students must be at least 18 years of age and a high school graduate. The cost of the course is approximately $544, which includes tuition and fees, textbooks, materials, and required liability insurance. For additional information, telephone 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu for an application to enroll.