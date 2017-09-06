Susan G. Komen of East Tennessee announces grant writing workshop

Susan G. Komen® East Tennessee announces its annual Grant Writing Workshops to learn how to apply for its 2018-2019 Community Grants Program. Any nonprofit organization planning to apply for grant funding from Komen East Tennessee must attend this workshop. Eligible 501(c)3 organizations providing breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and patient assistance services are invited to attend.

Grants provided by Komen East Tennessee allow community organizations to provide access and reduce barriers to breast screening and diagnostic services for uninsured, underinsured and medically underserved individuals. Grant funds are also used to help ensure breast cancer patients are able to complete their treatment on schedule by assisting with financial needs during treatment.

The workshop will be held once for each of Komen East Tennessee’s two regions, and attendance is mandatory for grant applicants. The Knoxville Region worksh

op will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pinnacle Building 1111 N. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. The Tri-Cities Region workshop will be held on Thursday, September 21 from 1 – 4 pm at the Komen East Tennessee office at 301 Louis Street, Kingsport, TN 37760.

The Knoxville Region consists of Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties. The 8 counties in the Tri-Cities Region are Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington.

To register for this event or for more information, call Komen East Tennessee at 865-588-0902 or 423-765-9313. There is no charge to attend this workshop. Materials and light refreshments will be provided. Deadline for registration is Friday, September 8.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN EAST TENNESSEE

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the U.S. government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen EastTennessee is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen East Tennessee Race for the Cure®, Komen East Tennessee has invested $9.7 million in community breast health programs in 24 counties and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 865-588-0902 or visit www.komeneasttennessee.org.