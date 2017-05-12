STRONG Act: Tuition Assistance for TN National Guard

NASHVILLE – Soldiers and Airmen in the Tennessee National Guard who are pursuing their first bachelor’s degree can now receive tuition assistance due to the passing of the Tennessee STRONG Act on May 3.

The Tennessee STRONG (Support, Training, and Renewing Opportunity for National Guardsmen) Act provides educational opportunities for members of the Tennessee National Guard and supports Governor Haslam’s “Drive to 55” initiative that launched in 2013. The goal of the initiative is for 55 percent of Tennesseans to have a degree or certificate by the year 2025.

“The STRONG Act provides the necessary funding our current members need to further develop themselves and prepare for future challenges in life,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Harris, the command chief master sergeant for the Tennessee Air National Guard. “We must continue to lead in innovation, readiness and development; education is a critical part of doing this.”

“In addition to strengthening the Tennessee National Guard, the STRONG Act will strengthen our workforce and economy,” according to a One Pager about the Act found on TN.gov.