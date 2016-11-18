Sportsmen reminded of various methods to check in harvests

With muzzleloader hunting season for deer ending today and gun season set to begin, sportsmen are reminded of various methods to check in their harvests,

Most deer are checked in on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website. Many sportsmen have smartphones/web access. For those sportsmen who do not have web/smartphone access, the TWRA suggests you consider using a friend’s phone or computer to check in your harvest on the TWRA website or by the TWRA mobile application.

If this is not possible, you can physically check in your harvest at a check station. Please note that due to a vendor change, there is about a 20 percent decrease in the number of check in stations across the state. An updated check-in station list is available on the TWRA website under the For Hunters section.

All deer harvests must be checked in by the end of the calendar day. Evidence of the animal’s sex and antlered status must remain with the animal while afield and checked in.