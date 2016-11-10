‘Scouting for Food’ Saturday, November 19th

Food City and the Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America are once again going to go door-to-door in November as part of the annual Scouting for Food good turn project. This will mark the 29th consecutive year for this food drive that helps over 50 food agencies.

The project, one of the largest food drives in the region, collects more than 200,000 cans of food annually. Thousands of Scouts and volunteer leaders will canvass neighborhoods on Saturday November 12 throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, leaving bags on doors. The bags have instructions and suggested food items to be donated.

The Scouts will return the following Saturday November 19, to collect the food. The donated food items will be taken to collection centers where it will be sorted, boxed and turned over the local food distribution agencies. Anyone not receiving a bag, may donate at their local Food City Store.

Food City supplies more than 150,000 bags used in the project as well as physical and financial support. Food City has sponsored the project since its inception in 1988. During that time more than 5.5 million cans of food have been collected to feed the hungry.

“This project works because it is people helping people,” said Ronald Cameron, Program Director for the Sequoyah Council. “Our ability to go door-to-door asking for help is what makes it so successful. We would not be able to canvass neighborhoods like this without Food City’s sponsorship. What makes this food drive special is that the food donated by a community goes back to help people in that community. What a tribute to our scouts and all of the people this program has helped!”

The Sequoyah Council serves 16 counties in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee