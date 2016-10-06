Be safe in the woods this fall

Hunting season has started in Johnson County. Anyone exploring our woods this fall and winter should wear blaze orange.
For general information, this is a summary of the fall big game hunting seasons dates in Johnson County. Hunters should consult the specific requirements and issued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at TN.GOV/TWRA.
Deer:
Young Sportsman: Oct. 29-30, 2016, Jan. 14–15, 2017
Archery: Sep. 24–Oct. 28, 2016; Oct. 31– Nov. 4, 2016
Muzzleloader and Archery: Nov. 5-18, 2016
Gun, Muzzleloader, and Archery Nov. 19, 2016–Jan. 8, 2017
Black Bear:
Gun, Muzzleloader, Archery (dogs allowed): Oct. 3-7; Oct. 31-Nov. 4, Nov. 28-Dec. 17, 2016
Gun, Muzzleloader, Archery (no dogs): Nov. 19-22i
Young Sportsmen: Oct. 29-30
Archery Only: Sept. 24-Oct. 21
Turkey:
Archery: Sept. 24-Nov. 4, 2016
Shotgun, Archery: Oct. 15-28, 2016