Be safe in the woods this fall

Daisy will not be mistaken for a bear cub in her blaze orange vest. Photo by Mona Alderson

Hunting season has started in Johnson County.  Anyone exploring our woods this fall and winter should wear blaze orange.  

For general information, this is a summary of the fall big game hunting seasons dates in Johnson County.  Hunters should consult the specific requirements and issued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at TN.GOV/TWRA.  
Deer:
Young Sportsman:  Oct. 29-30, 2016,  Jan. 14–15, 2017 
Archery:  Sep. 24–Oct. 28, 2016; Oct. 31– Nov. 4, 2016
Muzzleloader and Archery:  Nov. 5-18, 2016
Gun, Muzzleloader, and Archery Nov. 19, 2016–Jan. 8, 2017
 
Black Bear:
Gun, Muzzleloader, Archery (dogs allowed):  Oct. 3-7; Oct. 31-Nov. 4, Nov. 28-Dec. 17, 2016
Gun, Muzzleloader, Archery (no dogs):  Nov. 19-22i
Young Sportsmen:  Oct. 29-30
Archery Only:  Sept. 24-Oct. 21
 
Turkey:
Archery:  Sept. 24-Nov. 4, 2016
Shotgun, Archery:  Oct. 15-28, 2016