Routine business for June county commission meeting

By: Bonnie Davis Guy

Freelance Writer

The June Johnson County TN County Commission meeting came to order on at 7:00 pm on the 15th in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse. All commissioners were in attendance. Sherriff Mike Reece called the meeting to order. There were no visitors in the courtroom and no one signed up to address the commissioners.

First item on the agenda was the approval of the May minutes. Commissioner Poore made a motion to approve followed by a second by Commissioner Hill, an all yes show of hands followed.

Approval of two notaries was the next item to be voted on. Both Lisa Michelle Lipford and Catherine A Tierney were unanimously approved.

Russell Robinson, Accounting and Budget Director, was next on the agenda and presented budget amendments for review and approval. No questions or concerns were expressed and a motion was made by Commissioner Long to approve the amendments followed by a second from Commissioner Grindstaff. As per policy, a roll call vote was then taken with a unanimous return.

A new public records policy was next on the agenda and was approved by all following a presentation discussing details of the new policy. The records policy follows Tennessee code as provided under the Tennessee Public Records Act (TPRA). The TPRA provides that all state, county, and municipal records shall always be available for public inspection during normal business hours. Personnel of the Johnson County Register of Deeds shall timely and efficiently provide access and assistance to persons requesting to view or receive copies of public records. The designated Public Records Request Coordinator will be responsible for reviewing that the requestor shows evidence of Tennessee citizenship, have proper forms required to make copies and pay any applicable fees involved for the copies. This policy is to be up for review and renewal every two years.

There was a brief discussion regarding an EMS resolution however due to a request that North East State Corrections (NECX) be in on the meeting and decision, no details were discussed and the matter was tabled until the next meeting to accommodate NECX’s request. Tabling this resolution was passed by a 13-vote count with one pass.

