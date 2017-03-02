Roe to hold staff office hours in Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, TENN – Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-TN) announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Mountain City on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Johnson County Courthouse from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents.

Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance :

Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability

Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies

Veterans: VA claims and military service problems

Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations

Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems

Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems

Taxpayers: IRS tax problems