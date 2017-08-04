Roe to hold staff hours in Johnson County August 16th

Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-TN) announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Mountain City on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Johnson County Courthouse from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents.

Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:

  • Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability
  • Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
  • Veterans: VA claims and military service problems
  • Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
  • Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems
  • Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems
  • Taxpayers: IRS tax problems