Reunions planned for ETSU Class of 1967 and Golden Fifties members

JOHNSON CITY – Graduates of East Tennessee State University’s Class of 1967, as well as all previous Golden Fifties Club inductees, are encouraged to attend the spring reunions on May 5-6 during the Spring Weekend extravaganza.

On Friday, May 5, registration and a reunion brunch will be held at the Millennium Centre beginning at 8:30 a.m. During that time, the reunion attendees will be honored and members of the Class of 1967 will be inducted into the Golden Fifties Club, which is comprised of individuals who graduated from ETSU 50 or more years ago.

After the brunch, the reunion groups will take tours of the campus and the Johnson City area to see all the changes that have taken place since they left the university as new graduates. Class photographs will also be taken, and an afternoon reception will be held at the Reece Museum.

The reunion groups will also be honored at the annual ETSU National Alumni Association Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting that evening.

On Saturday, May 6, the Class of 1967 and all Golden Fifties Club members are invited to lead the Class of 2017 into the 10 a.m. graduation ceremony. Following an 8 a.m. breakfast at the Reece Museum, participating alumni will don golden caps and gowns and be escorted to the ETSU/Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center (Minidome) for the ceremony.

For more information, contact the ETSU National Alumni Association at 423-439-4218 or alumni@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.