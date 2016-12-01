Red Cross updates on Gatlinburg fire

Shelters still open in Tennessee; Tennessee Red Cross office opens call in line on December 1 for people who want to call in to donate funds to help families impacted by disasters

Wildfires have burned large areas in the Southeast and Red Cross disaster teams are still hard at work coordinating relief efforts in partnership with government and community leaders and delivering necessary resources for those in need. Overnight, there were 219 residents in 3 Red Cross partnered shelters to have a safe place to stay and meals to eat.

The Red Cross is providing shelter <http://www.redcross.org/find-help/shelter>, meals and emotional support to those affected. Evacuees not staying in the shelters can access food, water and cleaning supplies by visiting the shelters <http://www.redcross.org/find-help/shelter>.

HOW TO HELP

MAKE A DONATION

<https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation> The Red Cross depends on donations to provide immediate relief. Help people affected by the Southeast Wildfires by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word RED CROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

On December 1 the Eastern Tennessee Red Cross office will open their phone lines until 6:30 p.m. to accept monetary donations for this and other disasters. Those who wish to donate at that number can call 865-862-3519.

GIVE BLOOD, PLATELETS <http://www.redcrossblood.org/> In parts of the country unaffected by the fires, the Red Cross needs eligible individuals to please give blood or platelets now to help ensure we have a readily available blood supply for patients in need. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org<http://www.redcrossblood.org/> or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

LET YOUR FAMILY KNOW YOU ARE SAFE

If your community has experienced a disaster, register on the American Red Cross Safe and Well<https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/index.php> website to let your family and friends know you are safe. You may also call 1-866-GET-INFO to register yourself and your family.

