Public Invited to Join in Conversation about an Inclusive ETSU

JOHNSON CITY – “A Community Conversation on . . . an Inclusive ETSU” will be held at the Gray Fossil Site Conference Center Building, 1212 Suncrest Drive, in Gray on March 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. The session will explore possible pathways for expanding access to the ETSU campus for students with disabilities.

“There has been a movement for young people with intellectual disabilities to be able to participate in gaining the college experience,” says Julie Sears, Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities for East Tennessee Coordinator and adjunct instructor at ETSU. “The ETSU College of Education has been funded with a small grant to begin conversations about how we would overcome the barriers in our community to support these young adults as they become members of our college community.”

Dr. Cynthia Chambers and Dr. Pamela Mims of the Clemmer College of Education faculty at ETSU are looking for active community participants to come together to discuss the many options on how students with disabilities can be supported.

According to Chambers and Mims, “Today, many young adults with intellectual disabilities and their families are expecting more. Students are leaving high school in search of meaningful careers, rich relationships, community experiences, and a college education. We will discuss how we might support these students on our campus and what those programs and services might look like.”

For more information or to register, visit www.inclusiveetsu.splashthat.com. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.