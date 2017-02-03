Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee recognizes unsung parent heroes across Tennessee

Governor Bill Haslam proclaimed the month of February as Parent Leadership month in conjunction with national celebrations of parents happening across the country this month. To honor the thousands of parents in our state who demonstrate strength, support and courage for their own families and those in their community on a daily basis, Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee is recognizing the unsung heroes of our state.

Couples and individuals across the state were nominated for demonstrating incredible resiliency in the face of challenging circumstances and modeling a tenacious spirit to advocate for the children in their life. These individuals are marked by their courage and unwillingness to accept obstacles and road blocks in regards to what is best for children. Together they have made Tennessee a better place for children to call home. Nominations for the unsung heroes’ awards were received and reviewed by a subcommittee of the Parent Partnership TN leadership team.

“Supporting parents in their dedication and devotion to give children great childhoods is at the heart of what we do every day. It’s an honor to recognize the unsung heroes of our state who do what is right for children without ever seeking recognition,” said Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee’s President and CEO, Kristen Rector.

Ten award winners will be recognized at the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth’s 2017 Children’s Advocacy Days in Nashville, TN on March 14th and 15th.

The Parent Partnership TN Leadership team is composed of 23 parents and practitioners representing the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services’ 12 regions. Through monthly training, advocacy, and community involvement, the leadership team is advocating for policies that positively impact children and families across Tennessee.