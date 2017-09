Fourth annual community memorial service for pregnancy/infant loss, Oct. 15, 6 pm, at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City. This event is for anyone who has lost a child during pregnancy or infancy for any reason. These services will be held across the nation on this special day. Join us as we honor those we can only hold in our hearts. Hosted by Johnson County’s Community Memorial for our Babies, www.communitymemorialbabies.com.