New River Canoe Race in Jefferson, NC coming June 3rd

The 36th Annual New River Canoe Race and FAMILY FLOAT will be held Saturday, June 3rd in Jefferson, NC on the banks of the New River.

This Ashe County tradition is sponsored by Friends of High Country State Parks. Entry Fee is still only $10 per person. Those planning to race more than once can enter again for a $5 registration fee. The first 200 registrants will also receive a T-Shirt with their registration as well as an opportunity to win a door prize.

The race begins with registration at Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson (336-246-3066). Gates open 8:30 am. Start times will be between 9 am and 1:30 pm (1pm for any boats with children). THERE IS NO SHOTGUN START. Paddlers will end the course at New River State Park, Wagoner Access (336-982-2587), with an awards ceremony planned at the park for 3pm.

An average time for new paddlers to complete the race is 60 minutes. Many returning contestants with more advanced skills have completed the race in less than 45 minutes.

Categories for competition include Novice, Expert and Championship with a “Special” category for elders or those with disability. For 2017 High Country Senior Games has chosen this event for one of its optional activities.

The race also offers a “Family Float” for $25 which allows up to five family members in a boat. Kayak categories have expanded to separate recreational kayaks from racing or sea kayaks.

Be sure to plan time for a variety of activities that will be available at the park. Enjoy authentic Mexican food for sale from Zyzy’s Taco Truck while listening to local musicians, In Harmony. Be a science nerd and take advantage of the park’s very interesting, educational programs. You can also cool off in the river on tubes provided free by New River State Park. Need solitude while you wait for race results? There are miles of pristine hiking trails throughout the park.

Once again, Zaloo’s Canoes will offer a discount for boats rented on site by race participants, as well as free shuttles.

Updated information available on Facebook: “New River Canoe Race Sponsored by Friends of High Country State Parks” and our website: www.friendsofhcsp.weebly.com. For additional information call Race Coordinator Dave Walker at 336-675-2413.

2017 Race Sponsors are: Boone Ford, The River House Inn, Skyline/Skybest, Life Store Bank, Diane Littlefield, Bob White and Dr. Patricia Beaver, Boondocks, Mast Store, Magic Cycles, RiverGirl B&B, Farmers Rental, Go Postal, Be Natural Market, Stick Boy Bakery.