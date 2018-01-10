NAP applications are being accepted

The Johnson County Farm Service Agency will be accepting applications for the Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP) for cabbage, greens, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, beets, and onions through January 31, 2018. The sales closing date for alfalfa, and mixed grass for hay and pasture will be February 15, 2018. Applications for sunflowers with an intended use of seed will be accepted through February 28. Coverage will be for the 2018 crop.

Acreage reports are required for crops covered under NAP. The acreage reporting date for alfalfa and mixed grass for the 2018 crop year was November 15, 2017. The acreage reporting for sunflowers and NAP crops with a sales closing date of January 31 is July 16, 2018.

NAP crops are commercially grown crops that can be insured for $250 per crop with the maximum cost being $750 per county. For 2018 additional coverage levels ranging from 50 to 65% of production is available at 100 % of the average market price for most crops. Producers who elect additional coverage must pay a premium in addition to the service fee of $250.00 per crop. Limited resource producers may request a waiver of the service fee.

FSA uses acreage reports to verify the existence of the crop and to record the number of acres covered. If a crop is affected by a natural disaster the producer must notify the FSA office within 15 calendar days of the disaster occurrence or when losses become apparent.

NAP covers the amount of loss greater than 50 percent of the expected production based on the approved yield and reported acreage.

Further information on the NAP program is available at the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City, TN or by telephone at (423) 727-9744. Information is also available on FSA’s website at www.fsa.usda.gov/nap.