Tennessee Comptroller Chief of Staff Jason Mumpower will serve as a Presidential Elector during the national Electoral College vote on Monday, December 19.Mumpower is one of 11 electors nominated by the Tennessee Republican Party’s State Executive Committee. The Republican slate of electors, which received the most votes on Election Day, will gather in the State Capitol’s House Chamber at 9 a.m. to cast their ballots.

The 11 electors represent Tennessee’s nine congressional districts, and two Senate seats. Mumpower, a resident of Bristol, represents Tennessee’s 1st congressional district.

Mumpower and Tennessee’s electors will cast their votes for America’s 45th President, Donald Trump.

“I am honored to be elected to serve as a Presidential Elector,” said Mumpower. “It is a privilege to play a small role in this important process for our country.”

Prior to his service in the Comptroller’s Office, Mumpower served as State Representative for Sullivan and Johnson Counties from 1996-2010.

The members of the Electoral College will gather in their respective states on December 19 to cast votes for President of the United States and Vice President. There are 538 electors, corresponding to the country’s 435 Representatives, 100 Senators, and three spots for the District of Columbia.