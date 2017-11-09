Mountain City Police Officer Ken Lane arrested

Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church has confirmed that a second town police officer, Kenneth Lane, has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation today. Charges have not yet been released to the media but are believed to be connected to the arrest of Lt. Ronald Shupe earlier this week.

Shupe was arrested on Monday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone and possession of a firearm that had been shipped and transported by interstate commerce. The charges stem from an undercover operation where Shupe allegedly met with an undercover informant and bought oxycodone pills, purportedly for himself and another officer at the department. Shupe waived a federal detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Greeneville during his initial appearance Tuesday on drug charges.

In addition to waiving a detention hearing, which means he won’t ask for bond at this time, Shupe filled out a financial form to see if he qualified for a court-appointed attorney. U.S. Magistrate Judge Cliff Corker granted the request and appointed Russ Pryor to the case. Corker also set a Nov. 15 preliminary hearing for Shupe.

The Tomahawk will update our readers when more information is available.