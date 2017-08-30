Mountain City Cycle presents FFA with grant

When people think of Mountain City Cycle they think of four-wheelers, ATV’s, and great service. When Johnson County FFA members think of Mountain City Cycle they are reminded of the continued support of the students. In cooperation with Arctic Cat, Shelia Fenner at Mountain City Cycle presented Johnson County FFA with an $800 grant. With continued community support and generosity from local businesses, Johnson County FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of its members. Here FFA members Dawson Cress, Taylor Long, Jacob Baker, Faith Poteet, Mackenzie Cooke and Megan Rice accept a check from Mountain City Cycle’s Shelia Fenner.