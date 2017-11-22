Mountain City Board meeting Dec. 5th

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. There will be a public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance #1572, an ordinance adopting the 2012 edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, the International Plumbing Code, the International Fuel Gas Code, the International Mechanical Code and the International Energy Conservation Code. The public is welcome to attend.