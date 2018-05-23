Local spanish students gain national recognition for excellence

Congratulations to several Spanish students from Johnson County High School who attained national recognition for excellent performance on the 2018 National Spanish Examinations.Students from JCHS earned a total of 1 silver (Abigail Smith in Spanish IV) and 5 bronze medals (Will Butler, Tyler Morefield and Margaret Morrow in Spanish II and Shea Huyard and Cristen Cornett in Spanish IV) along with 11 honorable mentions (Reshauna Johnson, Renie Morrow, Rebecca Nowak, Hannah Osborne, Kristina Phillippi, Destiny Price, Gavin Reece, Danielle Shepherd, Mara Wilks, and Daniela Mendoza in Spanish II , and Krista Summerow in Spanish IV). “Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, National Director of the Exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 150,000 students participating in 2018.”

Their teacher, Jennifer Gillenwater, is extremely proud of their success this year, and encourages all her students to continue next year with Spanish III and IV at JCHS or at the university level. The National Spanish Examinations are administered each year in grades 6 through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.