The Laurel Elementary Fall Festival will be held Sept. 30th from 5 to 9 p.m. Students are selling chance tickets for two rocking chairs or $200 gas card from Rush Oil. Chris Mullins will be conducting an auction at 7:30. There will be cakewalks, games for all ages and face painting. There will be food available for purchase for $5: BBQ or 2 hot dogs with baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips and drink.