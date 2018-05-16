King invites young ladies to STEMgineering Summer Camp July 16-20

The King University Women in STEM club is excited to host a camp for young women in grades fifth through ninth in the surrounding community. The STEMgineering camp at King will be an action-packed week filled with activities focusing on Chemistry, Engineering, Biology, Cryptology (code breaking), Animation Software, Chess, Coding/Programming, Orienteering, and Statistical Analysis. The camp will be held on King’s main campus in Bristol, Tennessee from July 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“The outpouring of interest in our STEM Day for Girls event that took place this spring showed us there is a need and desire in our area for STEM-related education for young women,” said Wendy Traynor, M.Ed., assistant professor of Mathematics at King. “We anticipated 20 students at our spring event and were incredibly pleased to host more than 70 middle school girls who were excited about STEM. Our new STEMgineering Camp at King was born from this enthusiasm.”

The cost to attend the summer camp is $225, which covers lunch each day, camp T-shirt, lanyard, and all supplies and materials. Instructors include King University professors and King students, as camp counselors, who are members of STEM undergraduates.

Tentative daily schedule:

8:45-9:00 ARRIVAL

9:00-9:30 Morning Group Activities

9:30-12:00 Morning STEM session

12:00-1:00

Lunch in the King University Dining Hall

1:00-3:30 Afternoon STEM session

3:30-4:00 Afternoon Group Round-up

4:00 Dismiss for the day

Space is limited. You can register at: http://www.king.edu/about/clubs/stem/stem-camp.aspx. For questions, please email Camp Director Wendy Traynor at wltrayno@king.edu. There are a few need-based scholarships available. Please email Professor Traynor for an application for those scholarships.

The King University Women in STEM club is a community of female undergraduates majoring or minoring in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math. The club was formed in August 2015 thanks in part to a grant from the Tensor Foundation of the Mathematical Association of America which funded travel to academic conferences, costs to bring in national level speakers, and various club events.