Johnson County Winter Farmers Market

The Winter Farmers Market is open for business from 9 am to noon on Saturdays in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Center. To make this event fun for all ages we will have an activity table set up for cookie decorating in the holiday spirit. This week we are featuring: fresh produce (carrots, kale, bok choi, spinach, salad mix, bib lettuce, parsley, etc.); pasture-raised beef and pork products; freshly-baked breads, pastries, and cookies; farm-fresh eggs; boiled peanuts; jams and jellies; and raw, local honey. We will also have a variety of craft vendors with items for the holidays. Our craftsmen bring wonderful gifts, such as stained glass, woodcarvings, wreaths, and more! Please stop by – Support your local farmers and artists!