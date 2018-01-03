Johnson County Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays

The Winter Farmers Market is open for business from 9 am to noon on Saturdays in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Center. To make this event fun for all ages we will have an activity table set up for New Years No Bake Cookies. This week we are featuring: fresh produce (kale, spinach, salad mix, bib lettuce, scallions, parsley, collards etc.); pasture-raised beef and pork products; freshly-baked breads, pastries, and cookies; farm-fresh eggs; boiled peanuts; jams and jellies; and raw, local honey. We will also have a variety of craft vendors that bringing their art, such as stained glass, woodcarvings, and more! Our café makes meeting friends fun and easy with fresh coffee and comfortable seating. Maggie Aldridge will provide the music this week. Please stop by – Support your local farmers and craftsman!