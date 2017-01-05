Johnson County students on ETSU dean’s list

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with a grade point average of at least 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Butler: Kayla A. Arnold; Sky N. Campbell; Brianne G. Dunn; Bradley W. Greer; Brandy K. Lewis; Dianna L. Luckett; Matthew Presnell; Patrick D. South; Aaron J. Steele; Julia A. White

Laurel Bloomery: Jacob T. Reece

Mountain City: Cody J. Bailie; Angela D. Combs; Amanda D. Cornett; Brian L. Dempsey; Elizabeth R. Dugger; Crystal R. Dunn; Kassidy N. Foley; Casey A. Lunceford; Andrea R. McKinney; Haley M. Miller; Mikayla J. Moody; Austin L. Norris; Elijah R. Osborne; Lily G. Osborne; Lisa N. Potter; Amanda L. Rivera; Aisia T. Robbins; Logan B. Sargent; Deborah A. Smith; Kourtney Tolley; Layken R. Ward; Courtney N. Wilson

Trade: Sarah E. Roark; Samuele A. Wilson