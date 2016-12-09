Johnson County sheriff to address jail overcrowding with ‘plan of action’ next year

Becky Campbell • Dec 8, 2016 at 11:19 PM
Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece was between a rock and a hard place last year.
The agency that inspects correction facilities was on the verge of decertifying the Johnson County Jail, and decertification would mean the jail would have to close.
To alleviate the lockup’s overcrowding problem, Reece shipped 14 state inmates to other facilities. Those inmates represented $518 per day — $37 per inmate — from the state, which contracts with county jails to house state inmates to reduce the state prison population.
