Johnson County Schools registration August 4th

The 2017-18 school year for grades 1-12 will begin with student registration on Friday, August 4th from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Lunch and breakfast will not be served that day. Monday, August 7th will be the first full day for students.

All teachers and administrators will attend the opening in-service at Johnson County High School on Wednesday, August 2nd beginning at 7:30 a.m. Teachers will have a work day at their schools on Thursday, August 3rd.

Kindergarten children will begin school with a staggered schedule on Monday, August 7th and Tuesday, August 8th and all kindergarten students attending on Wednesday, August 9th, Head Start, and PreK will begin school on Thursday, August 10th. The appropriate program staff will contact parents of children in these programs who have completed registration. The staff will explain when the program will start, what the program will include, and will answer any questions the parents have about school. Parents of these children who have not completed registration should do so immediately at the school office. If you have any questions, please call 727-2640.