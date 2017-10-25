Johnson County FSA committee election to be held December 4, 2017

The Johnson County FSA Committee election will be held in the Local Administrative Area 1 on December 4, 2017. LAA 1 consists of the communities of Forge Creek, Mountain City, and Laurel Bloomery. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters in LAA-1 on November 6, 2017. All ballots must be received in the county office or postmarked by December 4, 2017.

Listed below is the candidate nominated:

Anthony Van Arnold resides at 3541 Cold Springs Rd, Mountain City. Mr. Arnold has been farming in the Cold Springs community for 20 years. He produces corn, hay, and beef cattle, on his farming operation.

Mr. Arnold has stated he is willing to serve if elected.

The elected member to the Johnson County COC Committee will take office January 1, 2018 and will serve a three-year term.

