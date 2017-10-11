Johnson County Community Band to hold first rehearsal

The Hills are alive with the sound of music! Johnson County has always been known as a birthplace of Appalachian and folk music, but now a new song rings in the air. The sound of brass, woodwinds, and drums will join those of guitars and banjos.

On October 17th a new group will be forming to play wind ensemble music. The Johnson County Community Band will have its first rehearsal on that evening at 6:30pm. Anyone who has a background in concert or marching band is welcome to join regardless of age. The only requirement for wind players is their own instrument and a desire to play.

According to band manager, Scott Wilks, “Our purpose is to bring music to the community, to give adult musicians a chance to reconnect with their musical past, and to enrich our own high school band program. We will begin rehearsing Christmas music with the goal of a mid-December concert.”

“I hadn’t played a brass instrument in 25 years. I was amazed at how much came back to me and how much fun it was. Connecting with other musicians confirmed that I wasn’t the only one with this desire.”

The band will have its first rehearsal on October 17th at the new arts center at 6:30. All are welcome!