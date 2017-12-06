Johnson County 4-H holds public speak contest

The Annual 4-H County Public Speaking Contest was held Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Mountain City Elementary School. Many fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from across Johnson County competed for top honors with a variety of speech topics ranging from historical people to ancient Egypt. The 1st place winner of the fourth grade division was Izzy Lewis, a home schooler from Shady Valley. Carson Jennings from Mountain City Elementary placed second, and Lexi Mullins and Izzy Thompson from Mountain City Elementary tied for third place. Other fourth grade competitors were Jack Csillag, Lily Powell, Chloe Sutherland and Owen Taylor. In the fifth grade division, Elijah Lewis, a home schooler from Shady Valley, placed first. Desirea Robinson from Roan Creek Elementary was second, and Emma Eller from Roan Creek Elementary was third. Ally Augustine, Audrey Decker, Savanna Dowell, Ivy Lakatos and Joshua Ransom were fifth grade competitors as well. First place in the sixth grade competition went to Gaston Dugger from Mountain City Elementary, second place went to Trista Dunn from Laurel Elementary and third place went to Rhiannon Wentworth from Doe Elementary. Sixth grade students Alexa Childers, Sammi Csillag and Katie Kriley also competed. The Johnson County 4-H Honor Club also held their annual initiation ceremony to present new honor club members with their state award and welcome them as official Honor Club members. Kelly Dugger, Krissy Howard, Margaret Morrow, Taylor Parsons and Kyla Tolliver were Thursday night’s honorees. These individuals demonstrated through their participation, leadership and service what it means to be a 4-H Honor Club member. Congratulations to these exceptional individuals on their achievements. We are especially proud, not only of our winners and honor club initiates, but of all our Johnson County students who participated in the Public Speaking competition. You’re the best!