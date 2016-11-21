House Republicans Choose New Leadership To Guide Caucus

Timothy Hill reelected as Republican Whip

(NASHVILLE) — House Republicans met this week in Nashville to elect new leadership to guide the GOP caucus during the 110th General Assembly set to begin in January. During the meeting, State Representative Timothy Hill (R–Blountville) was reelected by his peers as Republican Whip.

The meeting, which occurs every two years, is attended by all Republican members of the House of Representatives. Currently, Republicans hold 74 of the 99 seats in the House.

“I am completely humbled to once again be granted the great privilege of serving as Republican Whip,” said Representative Hill. “I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and look forward to continuing to fight for those values that make our community and our state the absolute best in the nation.”

Duties of the Republican Whip include coordinating communications between membership and Caucus leaders, counting votes on important pieces of Republican-backed legislation to ensure passage, and serving in the important role of Chairman of the Republican Caucus Campaign Committee. The Republican Whip serves as the fourth ranking officer of the Caucus. Rep. Hill also again joins the community names of Venable, Hubbard, and Holcomb who all served as Republican Whip during their tenure in the State House.

“I want to congratulate Representative Hill on being reelected as Republican Whip. That our colleagues continue to entrust him with such an important leadership position speaks volumes of his character,” said House Majority Leader Glen Casada. “I look forward to continuing to work with Timothy on the important issues facing our state and know he will do a fantastic job helping lead Tennessee into the future.”