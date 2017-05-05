Free skin cancer screening at Boone Dermatology Clinic on May 19th

Boone, NC (May 5, 2017) – Boone Dermatology Clinic will partner with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to offer a free melanoma cancer screening on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10 am – 2 pm.

Participants may request either a full body exam or spot checks for suspicious areas. Screenings will be first come, first served, so please plan accordingly. Participants will be seen by the first available provider.

Boone Dermatology Clinic is located at 169 Birch St, Boone, NC. For more information, call Boone Dermatology Clinic at 828-264-4553. To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System visit https://apprhs.org/.